Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 200,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,595,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,920,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,177,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 570,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $192,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Accenture Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

ACN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $289.83. 30,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,243. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.09. The company has a market capitalization of $182.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.