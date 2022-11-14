Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Sells 216,500 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,959,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,500 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Beverage accounts for about 6.0% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.75% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $324,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 483,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 316.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TAP. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.70.

TAP traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,391. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.84. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

