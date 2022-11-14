Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Sells 450 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

VGT stock traded down $3.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $338.75. 3,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,916. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $467.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

