Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Takes $239.10 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,211,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,102,000. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises 4.4% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned 1.10% of Willis Towers Watson Public at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $234.65. 4,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,890. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.89 and its 200-day moving average is $207.43. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $244.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 14.32%.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $216,567.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,946.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $216,567.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,946.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,741.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,034,938.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,273 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,509 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTW. StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

