ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of ClearOne stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.88. ClearOne has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61.
ClearOne Company Profile
