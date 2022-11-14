Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $2,507,500.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $2,507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $1.50 on Monday, hitting $52.21. 5,344,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,592,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.52.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.4% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cloudflare Company Profile

NET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.84.

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

