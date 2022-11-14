Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $2,507,500.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $2,507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $1.50 on Monday, hitting $52.21. 5,344,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,592,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.52.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.4% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
