Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer Sells 4,500 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cloudflare Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,344,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,592,427. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average of $56.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $221.64.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.84.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

About Cloudflare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,531 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $1,688,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.