CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Position Lifted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 275,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,476,000 after buying an additional 18,164 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 38,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,903,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 9,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 195,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,117,000 after buying an additional 101,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $409,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $174.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.54 and its 200-day moving average is $194.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.58 and a 12-month high of $256.94.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total value of $806,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,732.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $806,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,732.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,970 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also

