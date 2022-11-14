CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,963 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for approximately 3.4% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned approximately 0.05% of CME Group worth $40,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,575,330,000 after buying an additional 490,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,243,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,766,492,000 after buying an additional 81,325 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,650,000 after buying an additional 1,104,075 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,167,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,418,000 after buying an additional 187,304 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,626,000 after buying an additional 1,924,772 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.38. 43,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,530. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.58 and a one year high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,610 shares of company stock worth $1,123,970. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

