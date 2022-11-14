CNB Bank Acquires 148 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 70.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.47.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

AMT traded down $5.58 on Monday, hitting $217.68. 31,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,036. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $294.40. The firm has a market cap of $101.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.