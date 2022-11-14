CNB Bank Acquires 3,312 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up approximately 0.9% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.15. 115,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,425,978. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average of $32.98.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.66%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

