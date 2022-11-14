CNB Bank Buys 105 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CNB Bank increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOW traded down $9.78 on Monday, hitting $400.13. The stock had a trading volume of 40,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $80.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 400.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $695.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $440.19.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,412 shares of company stock worth $9,243,615. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NOW shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

