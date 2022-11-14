CNB Bank Grows Stock Holdings in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

CNB Bank lifted its position in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 636,995 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 412,027 shares during the period. CNB Financial comprises about 7.7% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $15,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in CNB Financial in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in CNB Financial in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CNB Financial by 23.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in CNB Financial in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CNB Financial in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CCNE traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.19. 1,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,079. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CNB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $532.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.85.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at CNB Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.65%.

In other CNB Financial news, CFO Tito L. Lima purchased 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,823.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Francis X. Straub III acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,320.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tito L. Lima acquired 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $25,004.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,823.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,499 shares of company stock worth $129,387 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

About CNB Financial

(Get Rating)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.