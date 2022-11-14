CNB Bank Raises Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 358,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,191,000 after buying an additional 55,413 shares during the period. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,861 shares of company stock worth $20,275,587 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.
Several research analysts have commented on BMY shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
