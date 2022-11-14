Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Short Interest Update

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the October 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 704,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $93,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sidoti lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Co-Diagnostics Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CODX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.67. 108,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,578. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. Co-Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $123.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of -1.04.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.25). Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

