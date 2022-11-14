Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Director Purchases C$115,887.30 in Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) Director Robin Anne Bienenstock acquired 1,581 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$73.30 per share, with a total value of C$115,887.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$181,124.30.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CCA traded up C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$72.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,430. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of C$62.35 and a 1-year high of C$114.66. The stock has a market cap of C$3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$71.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$84.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.81.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a $0.776 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCA. CIBC reduced their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank cut Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$102.00 to C$92.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$96.36.

(Get Rating)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.