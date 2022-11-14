Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:IIVIP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the October 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Coherent Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ IIVIP traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.31. The stock had a trading volume of 22,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,017. Coherent has a 1 year low of $141.47 and a 1 year high of $305.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.92.
Coherent Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coherent
Coherent Company Profile
Coherent Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coherent (IIVIP)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.