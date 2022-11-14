Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:IIVIP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the October 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Coherent Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ IIVIP traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.31. The stock had a trading volume of 22,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,017. Coherent has a 1 year low of $141.47 and a 1 year high of $305.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.92.

Get Coherent alerts:

Coherent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coherent

Coherent Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of Coherent by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coherent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,917,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 26.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 104,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Coherent Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.