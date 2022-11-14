CoinField Coin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $67.68 Million (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. CoinField Coin has a total market capitalization of $67.68 million and approximately $113.99 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinField Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001378 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.98 or 0.00587299 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,999.32 or 0.30591452 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000086 BTC.

CoinField Coin Token Profile

CoinField Coin’s launch date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. The official website for CoinField Coin is www.coinfield.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

CoinField Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinField Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinField Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

