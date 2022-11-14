Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,244 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $426,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $74.57 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.52.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

