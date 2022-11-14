Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CLPBY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.30. 59,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,607. Coloplast A/S has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLPBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Coloplast A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coloplast A/S from 878.00 to 840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coloplast A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,045.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coloplast A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $963.75.

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

