Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1,476.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Comcast by 550.0% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.46. The stock had a trading volume of 398,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,719,047. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $148.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.