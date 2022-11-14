Compound Dai Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $557.33 Million (CDAI)

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Compound Dai has a total market cap of $557.33 million and $4.36 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound Dai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Compound Dai has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Compound Dai

Compound Dai launched on November 19th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 tokens. Compound Dai’s official website is compound.finance. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cDAI is the Compound's wrapped version of Multicollateral DAI and it's available on the Compound platform.”

