CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) has been given a €54.00 ($54.00) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COP. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($67.50) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 28th. BNP Paribas set a €44.00 ($44.00) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($68.00) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($60.00) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($81.00) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

COP traded up €1.28 ($1.28) on Monday, hitting €39.06 ($39.06). The company had a trading volume of 93,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,245. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €36.45 and its 200 day moving average price is €41.48. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €30.56 ($30.56) and a 1-year high of €77.65 ($77.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

