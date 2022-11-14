Conflux Price Hits $0.0314 on Top Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. In the last week, Conflux has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $65.66 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,805.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00344990 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00121474 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.56 or 0.00770947 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.35 or 0.00620891 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00237088 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02864043 USD and is down -7.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $3,542,369.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.