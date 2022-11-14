Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Short Interest Up 60.8% in October

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the October 15th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

NASDAQ CWCO traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,145. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $20.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $21.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.25 million. Analysts predict that Consolidated Water will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th.

In other news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 3,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $56,457.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,834.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Water

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWCO. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter valued at $2,508,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 452.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 171,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter valued at $1,796,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 390,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 139,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 501,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

