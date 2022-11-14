Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given New €59.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €58.00 ($58.00) to €59.00 ($59.00) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($80.00) to €59.00 ($59.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($90.00) to €70.00 ($70.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

CTTAY stock opened at $6.41 on Monday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:CTTAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

