Contrasting Aurora Innovation (AUR) & The Competition

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Aurora Innovation to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Innovation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Innovation -1,815.83% -25.08% -22.92% Aurora Innovation Competitors -253.05% -32.59% -7.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Aurora Innovation has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Innovation’s peers have a beta of -5.57, indicating that their average stock price is 657% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aurora Innovation and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Innovation $82.54 million -$755.45 million -1.17 Aurora Innovation Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.62 million 11.63

Aurora Innovation’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Innovation. Aurora Innovation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aurora Innovation and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Aurora Innovation Competitors 250 1667 2868 58 2.56

Aurora Innovation currently has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 191.67%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 43.94%. Given Aurora Innovation’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Aurora Innovation peers beat Aurora Innovation on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

