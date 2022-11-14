Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 74,140 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 612,277 shares.The stock last traded at $10.21 and had previously closed at $9.95.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VLRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.
