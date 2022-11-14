Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,164,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the October 15th total of 3,690,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining Trading Down 3.7 %

Copper Mountain Mining stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 173,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,139. The stock has a market cap of $267.48 million, a PE ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 2.01. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.