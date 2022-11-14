CORDA Investment Management LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,559 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial accounts for 2.0% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned about 0.19% of CNA Financial worth $23,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 103.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in CNA Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in CNA Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.61. 1,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.94. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In other CNA Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 76,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,021,214.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,806,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,851,395.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

