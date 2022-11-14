CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $36.10 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 581,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,347 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up 3.1% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $36,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 332.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $64.67. The stock had a trading volume of 58,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,708,000. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mondelez International Company Profile

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.