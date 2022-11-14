CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $7.95 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 30,068 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned about 0.10% of BorgWarner worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 19.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 826,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,146,000 after purchasing an additional 123,229 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 144,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

BWA traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.59. 51,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,974. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average is $36.67. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $50.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

