CORDA Investment Management LLC. Increases Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz comprises about 2.6% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned approximately 0.07% of Kraft Heinz worth $30,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.40. 82,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,928,381. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average of $37.67.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 163.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on KHC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.10.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

