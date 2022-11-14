CORDA Investment Management LLC. Purchases 22,685 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,685 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned 0.35% of Highwoods Properties worth $12,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.89. 9,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average of $32.89. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,962,071.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $210,315 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

