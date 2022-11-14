Cormark Increases MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Price Target to C$1.75

MediaValet (CVE:MVP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
MediaValet Trading Up 2.9 %
MVP opened at C$2.50 on Thursday. MediaValet has a 52-week low of C$1.26 and a 52-week high of C$3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.48 million and a P/E ratio of -19.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.50.
About MediaValet
Featured Articles
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
Receive News & Ratings for MediaValet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaValet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.