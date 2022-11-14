Cosmos 24-Hour Volume Reaches $221.68 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and $221.68 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $10.16 or 0.00061884 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00079085 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001558 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000416 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00011804 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023653 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001542 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005459 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000137 BTC.
About Cosmos
Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.
Cosmos Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.
