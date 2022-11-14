Cosmos 24-Hour Volume Reaches $221.68 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and $221.68 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $10.16 or 0.00061884 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00079085 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000416 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00011804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023653 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005459 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000258 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.