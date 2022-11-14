Cosmos One Day Volume Tops $200.10 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 14th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.99 billion and approximately $200.10 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $10.43 or 0.00062163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00078845 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000436 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00011720 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00023779 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000261 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

