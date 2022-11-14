Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Short Interest Up 27.9% in October

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 750,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the October 15th total of 586,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 86.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTTQF shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Costa Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Costa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

OTCMKTS:CTTQF remained flat at $1.64 during midday trading on Monday. Costa Group has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97.

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. It operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms and Logistics, and International. The company offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

