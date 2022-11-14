Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

CMRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Costamare in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Costamare stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 108.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 5.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,211,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,540,000 after purchasing an additional 401,182 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 157.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 39.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

