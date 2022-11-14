Covenant Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $154.72 Million (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 14th. During the last week, Covenant has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Covenant token can now be bought for approximately $2.29 or 0.00014046 BTC on major exchanges. Covenant has a market cap of $154.72 million and $146,918.13 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.63 or 0.00587077 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,981.21 or 0.30579887 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Covenant

Covenant was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,524,154 tokens. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

