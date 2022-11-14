Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Crimson Wine Group Stock Performance

Shares of CWGL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.23. 3,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,424. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.75 million, a PE ratio of -103.83 and a beta of 0.39. Crimson Wine Group has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

