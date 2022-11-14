Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Crimson Wine Group Stock Performance
Shares of CWGL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.23. 3,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,424. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.75 million, a PE ratio of -103.83 and a beta of 0.39. Crimson Wine Group has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98.
Crimson Wine Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crimson Wine Group (CWGL)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.