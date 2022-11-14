Critical Comparison: Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) vs. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and Camden Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Homes 4 Rent $1.30 billion 8.69 $189.09 million $0.60 53.42 Camden Property Trust $1.14 billion 10.73 $303.91 million $7.59 15.18

Camden Property Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Homes 4 Rent. Camden Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Homes 4 Rent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Homes 4 Rent 15.90% 3.55% 2.14% Camden Property Trust 60.70% 17.43% 9.29%

Dividends

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and Camden Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

American Homes 4 Rent pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. American Homes 4 Rent pays out 120.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Camden Property Trust pays out 49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Homes 4 Rent has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Camden Property Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Camden Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.5% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Homes 4 Rent and Camden Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Homes 4 Rent 0 5 9 1 2.73 Camden Property Trust 0 4 9 0 2.69

American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus price target of $39.60, suggesting a potential upside of 23.56%. Camden Property Trust has a consensus price target of $151.23, suggesting a potential upside of 31.24%. Given Camden Property Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Camden Property Trust is more favorable than American Homes 4 Rent.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats American Homes 4 Rent on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of September 30, 2020, we owned 53,229 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 7 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 59,104 apartment homes in 174 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® by FORTUNE magazine for 13 consecutive years, most recently ranking #18. The Company also received a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award in 2020, ranking #25 for large U.S. companies.

