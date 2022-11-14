Critical Survey: NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) versus Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) and NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Organogenesis has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextCure has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Organogenesis and NextCure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organogenesis $468.06 million 0.81 $94.90 million $0.46 6.26 NextCure $22.38 million 2.20 -$69.39 million ($2.68) -0.66

Analyst Ratings

Organogenesis has higher revenue and earnings than NextCure. NextCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Organogenesis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Organogenesis and NextCure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organogenesis 0 2 0 0 2.00 NextCure 0 1 3 0 2.75

Organogenesis currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 281.94%. NextCure has a consensus price target of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 507.34%. Given NextCure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NextCure is more favorable than Organogenesis.

Profitability

This table compares Organogenesis and NextCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organogenesis 13.06% 29.02% 16.07% NextCure N/A -35.97% -34.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.6% of Organogenesis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of NextCure shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of Organogenesis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of NextCure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Organogenesis beats NextCure on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Organogenesis

(Get Rating)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc., a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved. Its surgical and sports medicine products comprise NuCel, a dehydrated placental tissue surgically applied to the target tissue to support native healing; ReNu, a cryopreserved suspension used to support healing of soft tissues; and FiberOS and OCMP used as a bone void filler primarily in orthopedic and neurosurgical applications. The company's pipeline products include PuraPly XT and PuraPly MZ to treat chronic, acute, and open wounds; PuraForce, a bioengineered porcine collagen surgical matrix for use in soft tissue reinforcement applications; and TransCyte, a bioengineered tissue for the treatment of partial thickness burns. It serves hospitals, wound care centers, government facilities, ambulatory service centers, and physician office through direct sales force and independent agencies. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

About NextCure

(Get Rating)

NextCure, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing NC410, which is in Phase I for novel immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by an immune modulator called Leukocyte-Associated Immunoglobulin-like Receptor 1; NC762, an immunomedicine targeting a molecule called human B7 homolog 4 protein, or B7-H4; and NC525, a novel LAIR-1 antibody which is in Preclinical trails that targets acute myeloid leukemia, blast cells, and leukemic stem cells. Its discovery and research programs include an antibody in preclinical evaluation of other potential novel immunomodulatory molecules. The company has a license agreement with Yale University. NextCure, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Beltsville, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.