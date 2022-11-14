Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) EVP Shannon Sisler Sells 9,940 Shares

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $874,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shannon Sisler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of Crocs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00.

Crocs Stock Performance

CROX traded down $2.35 on Monday, hitting $90.89. 1,639,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,656. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Crocs by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Crocs by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Crocs by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Crocs by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.57.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

