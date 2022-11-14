CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Trading Down 6.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.6% during trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $20.00. The company traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67. 2,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 480,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

LAW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CS Disco from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CS Disco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CS Disco by 705.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in CS Disco by 29,328.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 32,848 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in CS Disco by 500.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CS Disco Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.04.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.40 million. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 44.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Featured Stories

