Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $1.76 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Fair Isaac by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,130,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,843,000 after buying an additional 20,763 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FICO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $607.53. 11,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,723. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $623.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $442.36 and a 200-day moving average of $429.64.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FICO. StockNews.com cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $541.00 to $614.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.80.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

