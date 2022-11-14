Cumberland Partners Ltd Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 2.0% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Home Depot by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 250,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,625,000 after buying an additional 27,902 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 146,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,262,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 24,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.2 %

HD stock traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $311.23. 227,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,253,085. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

