Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 15 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in NVR by 21.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in NVR by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 76 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.7% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.2% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total transaction of $4,912,862.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,038,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $11,892,879 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVR stock traded down $49.62 on Monday, hitting $4,441.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4,129.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4,220.44. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Several research firms have commented on NVR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,646.00.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

