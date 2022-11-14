Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 9,550 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,550 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 2.8% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $29,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 266.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 74.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.95. 85,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.20.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNI. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

