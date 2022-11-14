Cumberland Partners Ltd Takes $2.57 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,265 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after buying an additional 1,213,767 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,933 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $328,062,000 after purchasing an additional 69,278 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock worth $222,347,000 after acquiring an additional 104,191 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,317,071 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,717,000 after buying an additional 40,437 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock worth $131,047,000 after buying an additional 84,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LUV traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $38.18. 466,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,482,089. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $50.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUV. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

