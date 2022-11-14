Cumberland Partners Ltd Takes $2.57 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2022

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,265 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after buying an additional 1,213,767 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,933 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $328,062,000 after purchasing an additional 69,278 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock worth $222,347,000 after acquiring an additional 104,191 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,317,071 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,717,000 after buying an additional 40,437 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock worth $131,047,000 after buying an additional 84,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LUV traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $38.18. 466,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,482,089. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $50.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUV. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.